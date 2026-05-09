Hendries Back In California. I’m General Gaylen Shaw

Anybody’s guess what’s going on with Hendrie but the magic carpet ride that was 2025..putting the cat in a transcontinental van, packing the studio, moving to the Space Coast, playing bingo beachside, going to a jazz club in Cocoa Beach and being bored almost to death….has come to an end back in the homeland of Ted Bell Canyon™️©️(Bell has the commercial rights to renaming Sierra Madre Canyon… so he says) above the great city of Los Angeles. One big loop. Phil’s been busy of course with our show, two episodes of a new TV comedy, a pilot and Thursday nights at the Funbowl* Restaurant in Sierra Madre with his thousand year old, San Gabriel Vally crew. We’re glad to have him back but I confess, everytime he walks past me in the studio, I get ready to start running because I don’t know what he’s gonna pull next. Now I’m not kidding.

*not it’s real name