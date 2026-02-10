Hendrie’s In Florida

Hi Ted Bell here. I can’t believe it’s 2026. A minute ago we were watching the whole place burn. A year on we’re digging ourselves out, we’re rebuilding, we’re pissing and moaning…hey, we’re being pains in the ass Southern Californians. Anyone got a problem with that, come see me. Meanwhile, Hendrie moves to Florida. He’s got family, friends, business connections…a whole career….in California and he trucks off to Florida. Why do you suppose he did that? FOR LOVE. I am not a man to scoff at the highest and most profound of human emotions but…move to Florida for it? As I explained to Phil and will explain to you now…the way to do it is you fly to Florida and you tell her.. “You, me, on plane, we go now to California, pack clothes, ship car, we go!” See? You tell her “I love you baby but you gotta understand…how do I put this? I like Florida. But would I exchange seats in a luxury box for an admittedly comfortable folding chair on the roof of an RV. You may have a better view of the race from the RV roof but the luxury box has got world-certified models serving you coquito in chilled shot glasses while you have someone carrying you in your chair to the MEN’S ROOM! So, Hendrie chose the RV roof and…wait a minute. They make a lot of coquito in Florida. Okay, score one for Florida. But we’ll be serving coquito at Ted’s of Beverly Hills real soon. Can’t say when, since I just now had the idea. Anyway, getting back to Phil…..Good Luck….