I’m Radio Consultant Tom Dovka. When Will I Be Heard?

I’m Tom Dovka, longtime radio consultant of a great many radio shows down through the years. One of the ways that I gained success was by hard work and good instincts. That’s why it sort of hurts a wee bit to see a guy like Hendrie get inducted up into the Radio Hall of Fame. All the time I consulted radio stations that Hendrie worked at, Hendrie never did what I said to do. I said “do the weather, then shut up and play another Creedence Clearwater Revival record.” And what do you think Hendrie did? He didn’t do what I told him to do, that’s what. So then I had him fired. And the next thing you know, Hendrie’s getting inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame. Even though he wouldn’t shut up and just play the records in the card file that me and my assistant Dixie put together for our client stations. So Hendrie goes into the Radio Hall of Fame …and I’m still parked near a freeway on-ramp with my cell phone in one hand and a patty melt from TOPS Char-Broiled in the other, trying to get business done and get them to do what I tell them to do! This whole business is going down the shitter because guys don’t do what I tell them to. And they go to the Radio Hall of Fame and I’m eating a sandwich and drinking out of a thermos, parked near a farm ditch, out on Highway 69! There, I said it.