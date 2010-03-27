General Johnson Jameson joins the program to talk about Facility 3, a sect of religious people who believe to have contact with extra terrestrials.
Igor is great. Yeah daddy!
ROTFLMAO!! For the hundredth time! Just can’t get enough of listening to this one and every Art Bell skit by Phil! You have to have been a big Art Bell fan in order to see the raw humor in these skits, and I was an Art Bell fan for years before I happened upon a late night station that carried Phil Hendrie. Immediately ditched Art for Phil, and then I heard these Art Bell impersonations. They will forever be my favorites to listen to!
These art bell bits CANNOT be beat. Funny as hell!!
Good time doing them too! My favorites were any that had General Jameson and Igor