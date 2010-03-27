General Johnson Jameson joins the program to talk about Facility 3, a sect of religious people who believe to have contact with extra terrestrials.
(0:06:59)

Showing 4 comments
  • Kenneth Beyea

    Igor is great. Yeah daddy!

  • Perry Gore
    Perry Gore

    ROTFLMAO!! For the hundredth time! Just can’t get enough of listening to this one and every Art Bell skit by Phil! You have to have been a big Art Bell fan in order to see the raw humor in these skits, and I was an Art Bell fan for years before I happened upon a late night station that carried Phil Hendrie. Immediately ditched Art for Phil, and then I heard these Art Bell impersonations. They will forever be my favorites to listen to!

    • Anton
      Anton

      These art bell bits CANNOT be beat. Funny as hell!!

      • Phil Hendrie
        Phil Hendrie

        Good time doing them too! My favorites were any that had General Jameson and Igor

