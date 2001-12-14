Show

Hour 1:

Lloyd Bonafide says SUV drivers and soccer whores are treasonous for consuming Middle East oil, so Lloyd is siphoning gas. A kid rode by on a bike and said “suck it old man!” Phil closes talking about building the website archive, argues with Bud about Nostradamus.

Hour 2:

RC Collins says that kids want guns for Christmas, and if more kids had guns Columbine wouldnt have happened. Phil closes talking about how Iwo Jima would compare to now, discusses war perceptions, talks to callers.

Hour 3:

Joe Dickhead and the Professor with NFL Picks. Phil describes how a drunken Craig Taylor acts at parties, then talks about Lee Hacksaw Hamilton of KFMB. Callers are surprised the show is fake. Phil talks about the Lord of the Rings movie.