Tonight it was a discussion of Woody Allen and whether he has a libel case. Harvey Weirman came on and kept calling him Woody Herman and wondered aloud if “the world renowned clarinet player is also a pervert.” Frank Grey then regaled the crew with the story of Margaret dancing to a John Lee Hooker song in New York one night that turned pornographic. In fact the same thing happened in studio when Phil started playing the classic “Annie Mae.” General Shaw talked with Phil about Olympic security and the different special forces each country has: Russia’s Spetsnaz and the US Marine Corps “Death Squad 5”.