Show

Hour 1:

Pastor Rennick joins the program to explain why it’s good for a woman to be subservient and submit gracefully to her husband. Phil talks about religion, Catholic mass, and root canals.

Hour 2:

Private pilot Art Griego complains that there’s too much air traffic coming into Los Angeles and that tourists should stay home because they are overloading the system. Art also claims that “good pilots” don’t need navigational any equipment at all. Phil

Hour 3:

Gay journalist Doug Dannger joins the program to give away the “emotionally devistating” ending of upcoming movie “Pay It Forward.” Joe Dickhead’s NFL Picks, live from atop the Vegas Strip!!