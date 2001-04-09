Show

Vernon Dozier started the show tonight commenting on the PG&E power crisis. PG&E gave bonuses before going bankrupt. That’s ok, because they deserve bonuses for doing a good job with the rolling blackouts.

Phil closed the first hour with a rant about Santa Anita and jai alai.

Margaret Grey was on in the second hour to forecast taht Tiger Woods will die in a plane crash, because he’s gotten “big” so fast.

Then Dave Oliva joined us to discuss the population explosion that occurred in the ’90s. Dave thinks that we need to control it and can do that by encouraging the elderly to just die already. He suggests that we load them all onto a cruise and just torpedo it.

Phil wrapped up the show with a rant about an ex-girlfriend who kneed a guy in the nuts once, how kids want expensive cars nowadays, and Irish drinking songs.

  • David

    Jenny Slate said “fuck” on her first episode of SNL and was subsequently fired that year by Lorne Michaels. He’s a dick, she’s fucking hilarious.

  • Erikk
    Erikk

    A cholo dropped the f bomb on the air in the third hour, a very rare instance of the word failing to be dumped. Sort of a radio gem in its own right.

