Show
Dean Wheeler feels its disgusting beyond belief that a young giraffe was killed at the Copenhagen Zoo for lion food but that won’t stop him from chopping down an old growth oak tree in his backyard just to watch 3 squirrels that he believes have been giving him shit fall to their deaths on the rocks below…
Brad Rivkind and Doug Dannger comment on Michael Sam coming out as gay. The college football player who will soon be entering the NFL draft had Doug endorsing a hard line: Anybody asks, tell them you’re gay and ask them what they want to do about it. Rivkind’s advertising agency is pitching clients on the idea of following Sam around on the sidelines with a camera to see if he does anything “gay.”
Frank Grey debuted his new podcast “I Remember Hollywood.”
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.
His gayness has nothing to do with how he plays, that is how it has nothing to do with him, I am glad he started to be true to himself, but yeah it has nothing to do with him as a player.
Phil, that rant about the giraffe was…well, I still love your show so I won’t say. It was obvious you know next to nothing about the story. Nuh-THENE. I hope that you have since found out about the details. I’m wondering about this “veterinarian” you mentioned as being responsible?? As if some vet decided he was going to kill a giraffe due to some psychological urge, LMAO. It doesn’t take much effort to find a story where the zoologists at the zoo give the explanation. And you’ll notice that there has been no media firestorm over the same practice by this zoo in the past. Somebody read a headline, became outraged, and went to social media. And are you ready for this: a British zoo (Longleaf Safari Park) euthanized 6 (SIX!) healthy lions recently, I think on the very same day as the giraffe. Read about why this was done.
“It was some kind of a lemur.”