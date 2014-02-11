Show

Dean Wheeler feels its disgusting beyond belief that a young giraffe was killed at the Copenhagen Zoo for lion food but that won’t stop him from chopping down an old growth oak tree in his backyard just to watch 3 squirrels that he believes have been giving him shit fall to their deaths on the rocks below…

Brad Rivkind and Doug Dannger comment on Michael Sam coming out as gay. The college football player who will soon be entering the NFL draft had Doug endorsing a hard line: Anybody asks, tell them you’re gay and ask them what they want to do about it. Rivkind’s advertising agency is pitching clients on the idea of following Sam around on the sidelines with a camera to see if he does anything “gay.”

Frank Grey debuted his new podcast “I Remember Hollywood.”