Phil has other work obligations today, so we’re featuring an encore of famed vampire hunter AND killer, Dr. Arthur Barn, who guest hosts with a dramatic lecture on vampire history, his kills, and a phone call from a vampire currently being hunted. Plus some of the doctor’s former students check in.
Episode 377 from The World of Phil Hendrie podcast.
So damn funny!
I love this episode !!!! More Barn , Please
“the vamPEEEER!!!”
I also loved how at the end of a fist-pounding statement you can hear his glasses hit the table.
And the guy’s name he was chasing was Ranaldo bhahahaha!!
Great Show , reminds me of old radio shows!!
A throwback to before tv. Personally its one of my top 10 favorites
Don’t know what it is about this episode, but I was dying from laughter. Great work.
I loved this show when it originally came out around Halloween of last year. It starts out with Dr. Barn, a well-spoken and worldly guy who shares his decades of vampire hunting tales designed to thrill and chill you.
Things take a left turn when the Doctor talks about putting garlic cloves on the end of his rod and placing the cloves at the back of the throat of the undead.
Finally, the bit comes completely off the rails and devolves into a radio-style Morning Zoo.
Funny as hell, Phil.