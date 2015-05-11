Show

Phil has other work obligations today, so we’re featuring an encore of famed vampire hunter AND killer, Dr. Arthur Barn, who guest hosts with a dramatic lecture on vampire history, his kills, and a phone call from a vampire currently being hunted. Plus some of the doctor’s former students check in.

Episode 377 from The World of Phil Hendrie podcast.

Showing 7 comments
  • Maxwell

    So damn funny!

  • Erick Harris

    I love this episode !!!! More Barn , Please

  • TwiceRemoved77
    TwiceRemoved77

    “the vamPEEEER!!!”

    I also loved how at the end of a fist-pounding statement you can hear his glasses hit the table.

    And the guy’s name he was chasing was Ranaldo bhahahaha!!

  • Julie Williams
    Julie Williams

    Great Show , reminds me of old radio shows!!

  • Frank

    A throwback to before tv. Personally its one of my top 10 favorites

  • AARON WILSON

    Don’t know what it is about this episode, but I was dying from laughter. Great work.

  • Paul Palfey
    Paul Palfey

    I loved this show when it originally came out around Halloween of last year. It starts out with Dr. Barn, a well-spoken and worldly guy who shares his decades of vampire hunting tales designed to thrill and chill you.

    Things take a left turn when the Doctor talks about putting garlic cloves on the end of his rod and placing the cloves at the back of the throat of the undead.

    Finally, the bit comes completely off the rails and devolves into a radio-style Morning Zoo.

    Funny as hell, Phil.

Leave a Comment

Contact Us

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Not readable? Change text.
0

Start typing and press Enter to search