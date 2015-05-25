Show
It’s a Memorial Day Lloyd-Off with Koren War vet Lloyd Bonafide. First he deals with running over someone, confident any judge will give him probation because he’s old. Then, for some convoluted reason he gets irate at an Asian-American kid for wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey.
Episode 387 from The World of Phil Hendrie podcast.
D-Day car pull is a timeless classic – especially the part where Lloyd’s neighbor is yelling at him from his front porch…..”we can’t all be heroes” “…you think I’m pulling my thing?” classic!
Bring Back Caruthers
You put a belt sander on my Winnebago…I will tear your eyes out and have sex with your skull..
Lloyd wakes up with fists full of chest hair.
Lloyd once complained about women rollerblading along the PCH in their spandex. I hope that one still exists too.
I love the one when he gets a cup thrown at him while doing an Elvis impersonation for all the WW2 widows. That is one of the best Loyds around.
A real american hero. Thank you for your service Lloyd.