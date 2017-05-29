Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Monday, May 29, 2017

Talk show host Pete Bone is on the air. Unfortunately, his sidekick, Randy Weber, had a dog that jumped up on Pete’s brand new $300 slacks. So Pete dispatched his ‘Pete Bone Volunteer Militia’ to shoot the dog. Plus Pete takes your calls!

The BSP Classic Show is from Memorial Weekend 2004. It features ‘Art Bell,’ Lloyd Bonafide and Margaret Grey, who thinks that flying the flag on Memorial Day will just piss the terrorists off even more. Plus waving the flag at the upcoming Olympics, she says, will be like ‘tossin’ my kids into a wood chipper.’

Episode 912 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast