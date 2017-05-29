Pre-Show
Show
Classic Hour
Monday, May 29, 2017
Talk show host Pete Bone is on the air. Unfortunately, his sidekick, Randy Weber, had a dog that jumped up on Pete’s brand new $300 slacks. So Pete dispatched his ‘Pete Bone Volunteer Militia’ to shoot the dog. Plus Pete takes your calls!
The BSP Classic Show is from Memorial Weekend 2004. It features ‘Art Bell,’ Lloyd Bonafide and Margaret Grey, who thinks that flying the flag on Memorial Day will just piss the terrorists off even more. Plus waving the flag at the upcoming Olympics, she says, will be like ‘tossin’ my kids into a wood chipper.’
Episode 912 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
Man I miss hearing Pete Bone and Art Bell on the show, thanks for the awesome flash back ad I hope you have a great Memorial Day!