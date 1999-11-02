Show

Hour 1:

“The Silly String Incident” Steve Bosell calls the program traumatized after his home was vandalized with silly string on Halloween night. Steve considers this a personal attack against him since none of the other homes on the street were burglarized.

Hour 2:

Phil talks about the passing of Walter Peyton, and other great football stars of the 70’s. Phil wants to know, what happened to all the trick or treaters on Halloween?

Hour 3:

“Stankafacation” Jay Santos comments on the female rugby team that was suspended after posing for a nude team photo. Jay says a photo of “beastly” girls could be a concern to public safety.