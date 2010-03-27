Steve Nichol wants WIOD Deejays to avail themselves a moment of quiet reflection before they go on the air at a Chapel they have constructed in the building.
(0:09:12)

Comments
  • Jeremy

    I used to listen to Phil on WIOD and I loved the Steve Nichol character. There was one bit which I can’t remember in any detail except for one line, and it still makes me laugh. Steve was talking to some elderly outraged caller, and he said “ok dear well I’ve gotta get off the line here, I have a couple of meetings and then I gotta go drink…”

Leave a Comment

Contact Us

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Not readable? Change text.
0

Start typing and press Enter to search