Showing 8 comments
  • Nicholas
    Nicholas

    “He’s a good man. I like Donald Trump.” 2:16:35 lol

    • Nicholas
      Nicholas

      To be fair you do go on to talk about how you like some of his policies which I agree with also. This was definitely before we all got to know him better. Maybe early onset dementia?

  • kingchristopher

    How do I get access to the prime rib room?

  • ChapelPerilous

    "You slide one of my porterhouses in your mouth…and you won't care what I think. You won't care if I'm Adolph Hitler…".

    Exactly.

    Great show Phil.

  • junkbox

    Top Notch Ted.

  • kingchristopher

    The Saturday KFI show was Phil and Ted at their phinest…classic!

  • jasonrmauro

    Ted was on fire last nite.Loved it.I also love the" Mo Green special" the seals pulled on that piece of crap.They should have wrapped his sorry ass in apple maple bacon before they dumped him in the drink.

  • Denver

    Top notch show last night!

