Show
The KFI Show!
Showing 8 comments
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.
The KFI Show!
You must be logged in to post a comment.
We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.
“He’s a good man. I like Donald Trump.” 2:16:35 lol
To be fair you do go on to talk about how you like some of his policies which I agree with also. This was definitely before we all got to know him better. Maybe early onset dementia?
How do I get access to the prime rib room?
"You slide one of my porterhouses in your mouth…and you won't care what I think. You won't care if I'm Adolph Hitler…".
Exactly.
Great show Phil.
Top Notch Ted.
The Saturday KFI show was Phil and Ted at their phinest…classic!
Ted was on fire last nite.Loved it.I also love the" Mo Green special" the seals pulled on that piece of crap.They should have wrapped his sorry ass in apple maple bacon before they dumped him in the drink.
Top notch show last night!