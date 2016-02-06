It’s Saturday Night Cinema with Phil!

Tonight Phil watches and comments on the classic “Lady Frankenstein.”

  • dan

    My favorite SC thus far… thanks, Phil!

    I wonder if you’ve ever considered doing some of these Jay Ward style? You may recall the half hour show he did where he created hilarious new dialog over silent films…? It was called Fractured Flickers and was amazing.

    Anyhow — great stuff, Phil!!

    dg

  • Scrydan
    Scrydan

    Finally catching up on shows (life happens) and glad to see you do these Saturday Night Cinemas. It has been mentioned elsewhere I believe but this experience reminds me of MST3000. I really enjoy seeing these quite a lot and I actually learned they’re continuing a 2016 series later in the year thanks to a kickstarter campaign.

    Regardless, glad to see your mind and thoughts continuing to expand in new areas and this area I believe is one that should stay! Wish me luck in finishing all the way up to present. (and yes, I’ve watched everything up to now; you help make the day easier to earn a laugh and a smile.)

  • TommyT
    TommyT

    This is still by far and away the best Saturday Cinema show yet. I think its far funnier when you react to what is said by the actors than to try and overdub the whole time. I’ve watched Lady Frankenstein five times and it’s still splits my seams!

  • Bernie G
    Bernie G

    BEAUTIFUL STUFF!!!! LAUGHED MY FUCKING BALLS OFF!

  • Brian
    Brian

    Phil that was one of the funniest things I have ever seen you do. Please do more.

  • Anton
    Anton

    Oh man! MST3K meets the distorted mind of Phil Hendrie!! I’ll be looking forward to these every week. Thanks Phil!

  • William
    William

    This was great! Better than MST3K because the robots didn’t drop F bombs. Pretty decent movie too. I’d love to hear you rip apart Don’t Look In The Basement or that weird Italian zombie flick Burial Ground where the ghouls have heads that look like liverwurst with REAL maggots!

  • provopauly
    provopauly

    These are so much fun. I shall be saving them for my upcoming 11 hour plane ride to Germany. It will make the trip a lot more bearable! Danke Herr Hendrie, auf Wiedersehen!

  • Rory MacLeod
    Rory MacLeod

    Phil, I love this idea for Sat Night. Please continue doing it. This almost fulfills my dream of having you and the Rifftrax guys unite.

  • Anthony

    Hey, Phil. Joseph Cotten fell a long way. Catch Latitude Zero if you can. In addition to Cotten it stars Cesar Romero, Richard Jaeckle and Patricia Medina, all of whom had real careers prior to making these monster movies. John Agar, after he was divorced from Shirley Temple and started drinking made dozens of B and C movies. He was the king of Bs.

  • Jonathan

    I love this

  • William

    Phil H: One of the worst movies I ever saw.GREAT(Sat. Night Cinema) SHOW; and though movie stunk & I really enjoyed the show!***please continue this concept.Thanks.

    • Phil Hendrie
      Phil Hendrie

      Absolutely. Film was wretched

      • todd allen

        Phil can we do one of these that will have more of the pannel laying in on it??? Especially bitchn bud !!!

