It’s Saturday Night Cinema with Phil!
Tonight Phil watches and comments on the classic “Lady Frankenstein.”
My favorite SC thus far… thanks, Phil!
I wonder if you’ve ever considered doing some of these Jay Ward style? You may recall the half hour show he did where he created hilarious new dialog over silent films…? It was called Fractured Flickers and was amazing.
Anyhow — great stuff, Phil!!
dg
Finally catching up on shows (life happens) and glad to see you do these Saturday Night Cinemas. It has been mentioned elsewhere I believe but this experience reminds me of MST3000. I really enjoy seeing these quite a lot and I actually learned they’re continuing a 2016 series later in the year thanks to a kickstarter campaign.
Regardless, glad to see your mind and thoughts continuing to expand in new areas and this area I believe is one that should stay! Wish me luck in finishing all the way up to present. (and yes, I’ve watched everything up to now; you help make the day easier to earn a laugh and a smile.)
This is still by far and away the best Saturday Cinema show yet. I think its far funnier when you react to what is said by the actors than to try and overdub the whole time. I’ve watched Lady Frankenstein five times and it’s still splits my seams!
BEAUTIFUL STUFF!!!! LAUGHED MY FUCKING BALLS OFF!
Phil that was one of the funniest things I have ever seen you do. Please do more.
Oh man! MST3K meets the distorted mind of Phil Hendrie!! I’ll be looking forward to these every week. Thanks Phil!
This was great! Better than MST3K because the robots didn’t drop F bombs. Pretty decent movie too. I’d love to hear you rip apart Don’t Look In The Basement or that weird Italian zombie flick Burial Ground where the ghouls have heads that look like liverwurst with REAL maggots!
These are so much fun. I shall be saving them for my upcoming 11 hour plane ride to Germany. It will make the trip a lot more bearable! Danke Herr Hendrie, auf Wiedersehen!
Phil, I love this idea for Sat Night. Please continue doing it. This almost fulfills my dream of having you and the Rifftrax guys unite.
Hey, Phil. Joseph Cotten fell a long way. Catch Latitude Zero if you can. In addition to Cotten it stars Cesar Romero, Richard Jaeckle and Patricia Medina, all of whom had real careers prior to making these monster movies. John Agar, after he was divorced from Shirley Temple and started drinking made dozens of B and C movies. He was the king of Bs.
Oh man….
I love this
Phil H: One of the worst movies I ever saw.GREAT(Sat. Night Cinema) SHOW; and though movie stunk & I really enjoyed the show!***please continue this concept.Thanks.
Absolutely. Film was wretched
Phil can we do one of these that will have more of the pannel laying in on it??? Especially bitchn bud !!!