Metro Ford w/ Fransisco and the phone button pressing gag. I’m almost 100% sure that this was on the BEST OF 94 CDs.
“Mark Fuhrman” interveiw #2 about the Betty Crocker image.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.
Start typing and press Enter to search
Metro Ford w/ Fransisco and the phone button pressing gag. I’m almost 100% sure that this was on the BEST OF 94 CDs.
“Mark Fuhrman” interveiw #2 about the Betty Crocker image.