Dr. Jim Sadler crashed a co-worker’s costume party to find out why he was not invited. from October 2005.
    One of my all-time favorites

    “My anger got the better of me. As far as those people know, that night a man in a rabbit suit came in, lifted up the punch bowl, and threw it. And then fled the house… I hope you’re not laughing at me.”

