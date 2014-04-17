Show

Pre-Show

The show started with an overall discussion of apps and what a waste of money Phil thinks they still are for his show…

Next came a ridiculous discussion of horror movies and their difference from science fiction. Margaret told everyone she used to do looping in cheap sci-fi’s by singing “in a spooky way.” She went on to talk about the former producer Julia Phillips who she had run into in Malibu while Margaret had “stopped off to buy a bag of Corn Nuts.” They then took a call from Frank who talked about Steven Spielberg and “how she tried to rape me on the back end.”

The panel discussed a former member of Wu Tang Clan (or the “Wu Tang Klang”, as Bud called them) who cut off his own penis and then leapt from the roof of an apartment building in North Hollywood…

General Shaw revealed that he lost his virginity at 11 “to old widow woman Williams who lived down the lane in Thicket, Iowa.” As a child he and his family belonged to the Kristalnacht Church of Iowa.

Also Will Garbarini returned to discuss Flight 370…

Episode 101 from The World of Phil Hendrie podcast.