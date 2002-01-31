Show

Hour 1: VARIETY.

Hour 2: Larry Grover talks about senior citizens and driving. He says you bury your dead and move on.

Hour 3: After an 8 minute opener, Don Fordham (Parsley) feels sexually humiliated by Groundhog Day and can’t say Gobblers Knob or Jackson Hole (21m). He is with an organization called ‘Surviving Prostitution’. He hasn’t sworn off prostitutes because that’s Step 12 and he’s on Step 6. Phil says this is a retooling of a bit he did earlier in the month.

  • Orin Nusbaum

    Hour 2 is Lloyd Bonifide, not Larry Grover. Classic Lloyd!

