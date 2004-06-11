Show
Thursday, June 10, 2004
Hour 1: Followup regarding Vernon’s marriage to his student (2004-06-03 hour one).
Hour 2: Jeff Dowder is a stoner who claims Ray Charles was a comic who did the blind schtick for laughs.
Hour 3: Bob Green is CEO of a new sports channel, Sports Eye, that features only white athletes.
Showing 2 comments
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.
The follow up to Vernon’s marriage proposal (Vernon’s “Pay Day”) is actually from the day before, June 9, 2004 – Hour 3 about 1:32:00 into the show.
There is no followup regarding Vernon’s marriage to his student. that would have been great..but it is not in the audio.