Thursday, June 10, 2004

Hour 1: Followup regarding Vernon’s marriage to his student (2004-06-03 hour one).

Hour 2: Jeff Dowder is a stoner who claims Ray Charles was a comic who did the blind schtick for laughs.

Hour 3: Bob Green is CEO of a new sports channel, Sports Eye, that features only white athletes.

  • Cody

    The follow up to Vernon’s marriage proposal (Vernon’s “Pay Day”) is actually from the day before, June 9, 2004 – Hour 3 about 1:32:00 into the show.

  • Russell Snyder

    There is no followup regarding Vernon’s marriage to his student. that would have been great..but it is not in the audio.

