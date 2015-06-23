Show

Coach Dozier tries commenting on the Diddy arrest, but he’s stuck at his summer job making sandwiches and taking crap from football parents that turn up. Also featuring Dr. Jim Sadler and a cop who has to be his own siren because the real one’s broken.

Episode 408 from The World of Phil Hendrie podcast.

  • victor maceo

    that phone ringing, made me remember the time you called Maria at home, and Bud would answer the phone, then keep hanging up, and you lost it, OMG, crazy nuts funny

  • Chris Garguilo
    Chris Garguilo

    I just wanted to say today’s show was hysterical. I had to play it twice. I love it when the show goes completely off the wall, like the cop who makes his own “siren sounds” and Dr. Jim Sadler (one of my favorite characters) working at SUBWAYS! Keep it spontaneous, unexpected, and fun! Thanks Phil, your truly brighten up my day and definitely much better than porn!

  • Bonnie
    Bonnie

    People are easily offended on this show.

  • stephen steinbach
    stephen steinbach

    very funny show!

