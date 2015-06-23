Show
Pre-Show
Coach Dozier tries commenting on the Diddy arrest, but he’s stuck at his summer job making sandwiches and taking crap from football parents that turn up. Also featuring Dr. Jim Sadler and a cop who has to be his own siren because the real one’s broken.
Episode 408 from The World of Phil Hendrie podcast.
that phone ringing, made me remember the time you called Maria at home, and Bud would answer the phone, then keep hanging up, and you lost it, OMG, crazy nuts funny
I just wanted to say today’s show was hysterical. I had to play it twice. I love it when the show goes completely off the wall, like the cop who makes his own “siren sounds” and Dr. Jim Sadler (one of my favorite characters) working at SUBWAYS! Keep it spontaneous, unexpected, and fun! Thanks Phil, your truly brighten up my day and definitely much better than porn!
People are easily offended on this show.
Me too.
very funny show!