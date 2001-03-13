Show

Raj Feneen and Jeff Dowder kicked off the show with a debate about U.S. military preparedness. Raj thinks that the U.S. military is crap and that the accidents in the military prove it. Jeff eventually admits that Raj is kicking his ass…

The second hour featured Roland Schwinn and his “Stocks & Cash” newsletter. Roland thinks that Phil’s audience doesn’t understand the market, and questions why he is even on the air.

Jay Santos closed the show. He said that you never say no to buying girl scout cookies, because they take a peek in purses if they are refused. They actually took a woman and strip searched her.

