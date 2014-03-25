Show

Pre-Show

Jeff Dowdder, a part time professor of mechanical physics and base jumper, talked with Phil about the guys that base jumped from the top of the new Freedom Tower in NYC back in September and who have just now been arrested for it. Dowdder said the freedom you feel with the wind flowing up your pant leg is what its all about. General Shaw countered by saying heaven help the man who is coming down in a parachute “feeling all free and breezy and he doesn’t notice a baby in a bassinet sucking on a bottle and looking in wonder at the world around him and this lover lands on top of the kid with a sickening squish sound!”

Vernon Dozier thinks the Chinese have got some pair on them demanding all kinds of info from the Malaysians. Dozier sent two buddies of his who are down there on construction jobs into the press conference to ask the question “‘Scuse me, ‘scuse me. When are you bowl haircuts going to climb off everyone’s back.”

Mavis Leonard reported on the Oscar Pistorius trial, telling Phil she’s been so unnerved by it she’s had nightmares about a guy with two Slinky’s for legs chasing her. She also sang a blues song about the Slinky called “Slinky on my trail.”

Episode 84 from The World of Phil Hendrie podcast.