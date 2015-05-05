Show
Phil’s on set today for USA’s “Playing House”, so we’re bringing you a special encore episode for today’s podcast from October 2014. Chris Norton fills in for August Selsen on the “August Selsen Sexual Exploration Hour”. He brings on his buddies Justin Butterman and Dave Cavenan, who has a slight problem that threatens his friendship with the guys.
Episode 373 from The World of Phil Hendrie podcast.
I’d really like the Chris Norton theme music for my ringtone. That’s some sessy sass right there.
Cove run 4 , looking forward to cove run 5 with dave riff raff cannon is so funny trying to talk to women , funny krick . Love you PHIL
I cried my way through this one. Too much. Gonna listen again now.
BSP forever!
Let me go ahead and dump it on your neck.
Best Line EVER !!!!!
Classic, Riff Raff Look. Sweet and tight.
One of the best ever!
We definitely need more of Norton and Friends!
How about a show about the aftermath of Cove Run 4?
When will Chris make a Jessuns movie starring Elroy and his dog Assrow? ^_^