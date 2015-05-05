Show

Pre-Show

Phil’s on set today for USA’s “Playing House”, so we’re bringing you a special encore episode for today’s podcast from October 2014. Chris Norton fills in for August Selsen on the “August Selsen Sexual Exploration Hour”. He brings on his buddies Justin Butterman and Dave Cavenan, who has a slight problem that threatens his friendship with the guys.

Episode 373 from The World of Phil Hendrie podcast.