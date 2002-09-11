Tuesday, September 10, 2002

Show

Hour 1: RC Collins wants women to receive special attention on 9-11 because they are probably afraid. He says women under 22 are filet mignon, 22 to 30 are sirloin, and 30 plus are flank steak or stew meat. Harvey Wireman forces RC Collins to kiss the gunner’s daughter and describes the process in detail. Caller Julia is worried about the punishment.

Hour 2: Bobbie Dooley thinks it’s ridiculous that the country is under any danger on the 1-year anniversary of 9-11 so they’re going to kick back and have one big laugh.

Hour 3: Ted Bell is having a 9-11 anniversary fundraiser for charity, but lets on that it will be going to the construction of a tennis court.