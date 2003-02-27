Show

Wednesday, February 26, 2003

Hour 1: RERUN of 2003-02-11 hour two. Replacing the Vietnam War memorial.

Hour 2: RERUN of 2003-02-12 hour one. Slobs at the gas station.

Hour 3: RERUN of 2003-01-30 hour onerecognizing a faithful murderer.

  • Van Nostrand
    Thanks joeyponch33, just came back from the doctor after listening to this show, the diagnosis doesn’t look good,…..phantom nut.

  • Brian Gomez

    1st segment: Rc Collins wants the Govt to replace the names on the Vietnam Memorial Wall with the names of Iraqi War veterens.

    2nd segment is Golden: Vernon Dozier is increasing the price of gas at his service station because his upset about having to clean up the bathroom and clean up the coffee stir sticks.

    3rd segment: Bob Green says a recent arrest of a local man for a crime committed 30 years ago. The man raped and murdered two teenage girls 30 years ago but Mr Green says that since the man turned his life around and has led a good christian life thus he should be off the hook for the crime.

  • joeyponch33

    Seg. 4 Grandma's Money
    Listen and laugh your balls off. Then listen again.

