Show

Phil took requests last night all three hours. People called with their favorite bits and Phil played a few rare gems from the Miami days. Also, Phil talked about “Fillmore Middle” getting picked up by NBC and David Hall called to tell him he was getting “really boring with all your TV bullcrap!”

Showing 2 comments
  • William

    Love the best of shows.

  • None of your business
    None of your business

    Where is the rest of the September 05 shows??? What kind of operation are you guys running? I WENT OUT OF MY WAY TO WRITE DOWN ALL THE DATES OF MY SHOWS when you guys decided to update the website, and now I find none of the files seem to even be on here. Now, what is going on?

Leave a Comment

Contact Us

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Not readable? Change text.
0

Start typing and press Enter to search