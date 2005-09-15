Show
Phil took requests last night all three hours. People called with their favorite bits and Phil played a few rare gems from the Miami days. Also, Phil talked about “Fillmore Middle” getting picked up by NBC and David Hall called to tell him he was getting “really boring with all your TV bullcrap!”
Love the best of shows.
Where is the rest of the September 05 shows??? What kind of operation are you guys running? I WENT OUT OF MY WAY TO WRITE DOWN ALL THE DATES OF MY SHOWS when you guys decided to update the website, and now I find none of the files seem to even be on here. Now, what is going on?