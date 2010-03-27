Vernon Dozier, owner/operator of a gas station in South Pasadena says he does not feel guilty whatsoever that he has had to raise his gas prices. What disturbs him is when people complain about it. from March 2004.
(0:32:40)
I heard this one driving cross a couple states and for the first hour or so not realizing this was a comedy show
Gotta love Vernon, he gives it to you straight, like it or not!
Now, that’s just the way it’s gonna be.