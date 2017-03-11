Saturday Cinema Returns Next Week By Phil Hendrie Posted March 11, 2017 In Phil Media, Phil Pheed 2017-03-112017-03-11https://s3.amazonaws.com/philhendrie-akamai/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/15085110/phil-logo-sm.pngThe Phil Hendrie Show200px200px 0 0 Phil Hendrie Recent PostsDue To Website Business Our Saturday Cinema Will Return Next Week With Double Bill! Don’t Bloody Well Miss It!BSP chat! Phil goes live at 9 PM PST…Special LIVE Stream SUNDAY at 6pm PST!Connectivity Issues At Our Studio Will Unfortunately Delay Saturday Cinema 24 Hours. We Apologize And We’re On It Leave a Comment Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment.