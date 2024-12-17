Suddenly I Look Up And It’s 2025

Hi everyone, it’s Ted Bell. As many of you know it’s been a rough 2024 for me and truth be told a rough 2023 before that. On a recent show, my good friend and business partner Rudy Canosa commented that I’d “had my head shoved in it“ for a long time. To continue he said I’d “had my nostrils pulled open and had it shoved up into my nostrils and I was forced to inhale.“ All true, and therefore it is a relief to look up from the, if you will, manure pile, and see a new year a’comin,’ as my dear grandmother would call it and a new year “a’risin.’ 2025. I look forward to a great Valen-Ted’s..that’s right….a great Ted-ster. A great Ted of July, and somewhere down the road a return to..that’s right…the hot buttered Ted, where no one thinks of me as being strapped to something and oiled up, I’m sorry to be graphic. Things have gotta get better and I know they will to a great 2025 y’all. I’m Ted Bell! That’s all I have to say I’m just Ted Bell.