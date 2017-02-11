BSP-Only: Saturday, February 11, 2017

Show

Classic Hour

Saturday, February 11, 2017

It’s the truly national and international BSP chat with Pittsburgh, Tallahassee, Venice, CA and Tokyo, Japan checking in.

Then we have the BSP Classic Show from December 2004. Eric Hester is in production on a new reality television show called ‘Surprise!’ In his show, the host will approach children and tell them that their parents have been killed. After they capture the reaction of the children, the fear and sadness, the parents will reappear and yell “Surprise,” indicating that it was all just a gag. Plus 2 additional, BIG hours from Phil.