Friday, January 6, 2017

At the beginning of a big weekend, the Dunphy brothers come into Ted’s of Beverly Hills, along with their niece. The girl sings “Let Me Entertain You,” Ted makes a smart ass remark and it’s on. Football coach Vernon Dozier gives his analysis of the upcoming playoffs.

The BSP Classic Show is from May 3, 2004. Among them, Larry Grover has been putting the moves on a deployed servicemember’s wife, and feels he needs a little hero’s recognition for helping her around the house.

Episode 811 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast