Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Monday, January 16, 2017

August Selson’s Sexual Exploration Hour returns! August tells us how he’s doing since going in for psychiatric evaluation.

The BSP Classic Show is from July 2004, and features Bobbie Dooley saying the reason women get divorced is that they don’t offer their bodies unconditionally and don’t courtesy flush.

Episode 817 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast