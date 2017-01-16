Pre-Show
Download (Pre-Show)
Streaming (Pre-Show)
Show
Download (Full Show)
Streaming (Full Show)
Classic Hour
Download (Classic)
Streaming (Classic)
Monday, January 16, 2017
August Selson’s Sexual Exploration Hour returns! August tells us how he’s doing since going in for psychiatric evaluation.
The BSP Classic Show is from July 2004, and features Bobbie Dooley saying the reason women get divorced is that they don’t offer their bodies unconditionally and don’t courtesy flush.
Episode 817 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
Monday, January 16, 2017
August Selson’s Sexual Exploration Hour returns! August tells us how he’s doing since going in for psychiatric evaluation.
The BSP Classic Show is from July 2004, and features Bobbie Dooley saying the reason women get divorced is that they don’t offer their bodies unconditionally and don’t courtesy flush.
Episode 817 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.