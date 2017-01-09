Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Monday, January 9, 2017

Craig Hinderhouse or Hinderman (the panel never gets it right) returns to invite Phil to join the new El Pacifico Yacht Club. Only problem is, Phil doesn’t own a boat. Steve Bosell needs to delete some tweets and he shares with us which ones. Bobbie Dooley quits Twitter then rejoins because “that’s what James Woods did.”

The BSP Classic Hour, from July, 2000, stars Chris Norton, the owner of “Hotwear” a new line of clothing designed to make it easy for women to “get undressed quicker.”

Episode 812 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast