Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

NOTE: We apologize, there were technical problems uploading Videocast today, so it is unavailable.

Phil has David G. Hall on who demands Phil apologize for the recent foul language on his show… and Mark Hinshaw reveals how he and his Alabama fan brethren secure good tables in sports bars.

The BSP Classic Show is from January, 2004.

Bobbie Dooley is teaching neighborhood kids aggressive combat and Bob Green doesn’t allow employees to microwave meals at his store because it’s usually a lot of garbage food.

Episode 813 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast