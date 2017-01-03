Pre-Show

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

It’s Gene Gebell’s Country Music USA… Gene recounts the numerous times he’s had his ass kicked by “some of country music’s great stars.” Included: Patsy Clines bodyguards drive a car over Gene’s legs.

The BSP Classic Hour is from March, 2001. Jeff Dowder talks about the power blackouts in LA. He thinks they could be reduced by harnessing the energy of women’s PMS.

