Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

An interview with Stephen Bosell about the invasive prostate exam. Dr. Sadler says he’d often call his male patients “bitch” and tell them to “get your pants down.” Bob Green from Frazier Foods is doing an in-store promotion: name your favorite white wide receiver in NFL history. Bob says he’s shocked that white people are so lazy their best wide receivers, like Crazy Legs Hitsch, kinda suck.

The BSP Classic Hour stars Steve Bosell who says kids shouldn’t wear firefighter & police costumes because they might be mistaken for real ones. From October 2001.

Episode 839 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast