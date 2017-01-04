Pre-Show

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Phil is taking a physical today so Kenny Slag is your host along with lisping announcer Stanley and Hal, the control freak engineer and Kenny tries to impart the “Principles of Abundance in the 21st Century” in the middle of that.

The BSP Classic Hour from June, 2006 stars Bel Mar Academy High School teacher Vernon Dozier talking about his wife announcing the engagement of her 68 year old mother. Vernon claims he vomited when he heard the news. Originally aired June, 2006.

Episode 809 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast