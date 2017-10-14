Show

Saturday, October 14, 2017

It’s the first chat back in two weeks. Phil gets personal and tells lots of Neil Rogers stories.

The BSP Classic Hour is from February 2006. Chris Pootay’s Love Songs: Chris freaks out when he takes a call from a woman he met at a signing. Phil reads some e-mail. Gaylen Shaw is looking for TV shows that families can enjoy and shares his feelings on interracial relationships.

  • John Burkett
    “When Halle Berry won you would have sworn she won a dishwasher on the Price is Right!” -Bud Dickman

