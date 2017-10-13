Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Friday, October 13, 2017

Last day of studio fumigation! This is an encore from October 13, 2016. The gender confused husband of Margaret Grey, Frank Grey, remembers Arnold Palmer’s great golf game ‘despite her messed-up looking swing.’ Chris Norton announces his newest adult film ‘Brexit Breasts.’ Reverend Dave Castorini relives the trauma of the fan interference that cost the Cubs in 2003.

The BSP Classic Hour is from July 2001. David G. Hall tries to get women to listen. He explains why women go days and days without taking a dump. Who cares if it’s not sound advice. He’s about getting women to listen.

Episode 1006 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast