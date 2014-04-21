From April 2002, it’s RC Collins with the classic “Straight Outta Chatsworth” episode. RC tells us that he’s not going to fight for this country if he’s not allowed to listen to Eminem.

  • Van Nostrand
    Van Nostrand

    I love Rap so much:

    https://youtu.be/fAWvvE9w6Po

    Rock is for “old fades”

  • Erinn Ferris

    Holy Christ, this is classic! For other ardent fans of R.C., I highly recommend checking out podcast #223. I played it for friends and fam while watching “the masters” and it killed all around. Something to the effect that “I’ll go to bat for tiger woods,” but not Nicklaus. Thanks Mr. Hendrie….

