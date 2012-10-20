Mavis Leonard articulates the place chicken, fried and otherwise, has in the history of violence in America. And she breaks out her harmonica too.

Comments
  • Shaun
    Shaun

    This is hands down one of the greatest Mavis bits of all time! Trashcan Chicken!!!! LMAO

