Friday, April 21, 2017
“The Death of Talk Radio.” Phil recounts his early influences, his first years in radio, his national show and today’s digital show. But he also analyzes what’s happened to radio, especially talk radio and the current mentally unstable, oddball hosts it employs.
The BSP Classic Hour is from October 1999. Lloyd Bonafide is having trouble understanding why his house gets toilet papered every Halloween.
Episode 886 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
I admire your passion and dedication to your craft, sir.
This was amazing. Of course, we’ve heard bits and pieces of your thoughts over the years, but at the same time, things were evolving so quickly as well. Now, with the advent of podcasting, audioblogging, satellite radio, etc, it’s great to hear your take on these things.
BEST SHOW EVER BAR NONE!!!!!
God bless you, Phil. Thanks for the insight and reaffirmation of why I enjoy and admire you so much. You are absolutely one of a kind and THE BEST!!!! And have been. Take care of yourself so you can continue for many more years. I will have a BSP as long as I am alive………