Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Friday, April 21, 2017

“The Death of Talk Radio.” Phil recounts his early influences, his first years in radio, his national show and today’s digital show. But he also analyzes what’s happened to radio, especially talk radio and the current mentally unstable, oddball hosts it employs.

The BSP Classic Hour is from October 1999. Lloyd Bonafide is having trouble understanding why his house gets toilet papered every Halloween.

Episode 886 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast