Show

Hour 1:

Program director David G. Hall forces Phil to do a “Gay friendly” radio show. Phil talks about the gay lifestyle.

Hour 2:

Ted Bell joins the program, he says that people who win a million dollars need to be taught how to spend it, otherwise they will go out and “buy all the wrong stuff.” Phil reads from the “Harriet Carter: Distinctive Gifts Since 1958” catalogue.

Hour 3:

Colleen Kristen Brewster says that if you fly with her travel agency she will guarantees an English speaking white pilot to ensure you don’t “end up in the Gulf.” Phil discusses movie phone services.