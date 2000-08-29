Show

Hour 1:

Phil welcomes Larry Grover to talk about the fact that President Nixon allegedly slugged his wife and took mood changing drugs… Larry says “Where’s the Beef?” Phil talks about Weight Watchers and taking care of his kids pets.

Hour 2:

Steve Bosell says that Bert Ramsey accidently killed Jon Benet with a Louisville Slugger… he believes the Ramseys have legal right to sue the bat company for not putting a warning sign on their product. Phil talks about Roseanne Bar posing for Gear maga

Hour 3:

“Dune Buggies & Paratroopers” Korean War veteran Lloyd Bonifide wants to launch a surprise attack on Russia because their armed forces are down and they’re ripe for attack.