Friday, August 4, 2017

Frank Grey, from his private golf club, Renaldo Hill, takes grave exception to a photo of Trump ‘sucking the grease from a pork chop.’ Phil also talks with Curt Queedy and Guy Barton, our West Virginia state legislators, about what they call the disingenuous enthusiasm for Trump there.

The BSP Classic Show includes Steve Bosell, drunk at a Lakers game, pulling his pants down, and showing up at a news van where he appeared on TV. He is humiliated and is suing everyone.

Episode 961 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast