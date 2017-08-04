Pre-Show
Friday, August 4, 2017
Frank Grey, from his private golf club, Renaldo Hill, takes grave exception to a photo of Trump ‘sucking the grease from a pork chop.’ Phil also talks with Curt Queedy and Guy Barton, our West Virginia state legislators, about what they call the disingenuous enthusiasm for Trump there.
The BSP Classic Show includes Steve Bosell, drunk at a Lakers game, pulling his pants down, and showing up at a news van where he appeared on TV. He is humiliated and is suing everyone.
Episode 961 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
I wish Chris Norton had returned on Friday to lead a moment of silence in memory of the Great American Tragedy that befell Fall River, Massachusetts exactly One Hundred Twenty-Five Years Ago Today. On August 4, 1892, to hear Chris tell it:
Lizzie Borden tooka ASS
She give her mother forty WASSS.
When she saw what she done had done
She give her father forty-one.
Lizzie Borden got away
Too butch & hanky to want to lay.