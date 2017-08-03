Pre-Show
Show
Classic Hour
Thursday, August 3, 2017
Chris Norton is at the Rusty Pelican, roped off and talking about Cove Run 2 happening this weekend and yes, Dave Cavenan will be there. Coach Vernon Dozier says stealing a base in baseball is a terrifying experience, like having “rabid hyenas” chasing you. Rudy Canosa came to America with no skills except those of a male prostitute.
The BSP Classic Hour features Bobbie Dooley talking about the soccer riots. She thinks they happen because the sport is so boring. Stadiums burn and crowds turn into cannibals. From May 2001.
Episode 960 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
Oh wow that caller James from the Bobbie Dooley classic could’ve made the “callers” disc on a best of