 

Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Friday, July 28, 2017

While watching the local fire department do water drops on dry, burning scrub brush behind his home, Steve Bosell wonders whether it’s morally proper for him to want to “do sex” with a robot.

The BSP Classic Show: Dave Oliva, wannabe LAPD, worries that the man who was going to marry the Runaway Bride might ‘backhand her like Rod Laver at the Australian Open.’ If Dave is the cop responding to that call he is going to be torn: A man shouldn’t hit a woman but, on the other hand, she did make him look ‘like a horse’s be-hind in front of all of America.’

Episode 956 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast

Showing 2 comments
  • Rory MacLeod
    Rory MacLeod

    Never mind. There was “pressed ham” after all.

  • Rory MacLeod
    Rory MacLeod

    Surprised Steve didn’t experience any “pressed ham” during the flybys

Leave a Comment

Contact Us

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Not readable? Change text.
0

Start typing and press Enter to search