Pre-Show

Show

Classic Hour

Friday, July 28, 2017

While watching the local fire department do water drops on dry, burning scrub brush behind his home, Steve Bosell wonders whether it’s morally proper for him to want to “do sex” with a robot.

The BSP Classic Show: Dave Oliva, wannabe LAPD, worries that the man who was going to marry the Runaway Bride might ‘backhand her like Rod Laver at the Australian Open.’ If Dave is the cop responding to that call he is going to be torn: A man shouldn’t hit a woman but, on the other hand, she did make him look ‘like a horse’s be-hind in front of all of America.’

Episode 956 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast