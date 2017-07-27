Pre-Show
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Mavis Leonard, grabbing breakfast at Carl’s Jr., tells Phil she thinks the late owner of the LA Dodgers, Walter O’Malley, had cursed the team but may now, in the hereafter, be lightening up. Jack Eigagder talks about the great Pittsburgh Penguin announcer Mike Lange and plays some of his calls. Also, a scopitone featuring a young Margaret Grey!
The BSP Classic Show from May 2004 starts out with Phil talking about the prison pictures in Iraq. Art Bell comes on and speaks to Ross, General Johnson Jameson and Igor about a new planet discovered. Margaret Gray thinks that flying the flag on Memorial Day is just going to piss off the terrorists even more. We shouldn’t wave the American flag at the Olympics because it’s like ‘tossin’ my kid into a wood chipper.’ Lloyd Bonafide has a ‘One Man Show’ called ‘A Living Casualty’ that he presents at malls for Memorial Day. Phil discusses High School Reunions.
Episode 955 of The New Phil Hendrie Podcast
One of the best shows of the year so far I love it when you talk sports Phil
I love the Lions. I definitely would pay an extra $5 or $10 per Season. I love hearing Jack lose his shit. The free flowing foul language is perfect because it feels so real, as in I know that actual team football play by play guys SO BADLY wish they could scream obscenities at the players and officials and fans. Seriously.
Hey, Phil…thanks for mentioning Scopitones. I just checked them out and the player machines were great. They actually played the film clips from several different reels in a carousel. I can’t imagine how many times one of those things must have gone Hindinberg with all those moving parts.
Any remote chance bringing back the National Anthem at the close of the show? For years I fell asleep listening to that on the show with mental images of the Indian Chief Test Pattern in my head. I’ve painted it on my bedroom ceiling but it just is not the same.A lowly request from the old man (for once in his life a winner)in Saranac, MI. ps: born and raised until 6 in West Hollywood (Melrose @ N. Harper).
Put me down as someone who’d love another Milwaukee Lions season. I know that it’s a huge logistical project, but I’d love it.
Also, as a Penguins fan, thanks for giving Mike Lange a little love!
A red-letter day, Mavis plus the great Jack Eigagder. Phil, I wish you would consider polling your subscribers to see if they would be willing to pay an additional fee to hear the Milwaukee Lions. I would pay extra to hear the Lions so I guess it would come down to whether you could get enough pre-subscriptions to make it financially feasible for you to do the broadcasts. Having said that, I can only imagine the amount of time it takes to do those broadcasts so I understand why there may not be a sum that would make it worth your while to go through such a grueling process. irrespective, thanks Phil.
PS, I’m wearing my 2015 Milwaukee Lions tee shirt today.